AMD's 3rd Generation Threadripper portfolio of CPUs now include a monster 64 core version

Advanced Micro Devices had a 64 core variant for the server market but the new one is aimed at the consumer market (albeit those with the $$$ to spend)

64-core AMD Threadripper 3990X … suggested e-tail price is US $3990

That should help load YouTube music vids real quick, right? :-D