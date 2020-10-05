Not FX, but a useful read on how COVID-19 appears to spread - an overlooked variable?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An interesting (albeit long) read from The Atlantic titled: This Overlooked Variable Is the Key to the Pandemic

  •  there is a potential, overlooked way of understanding this pandemic that would help answer these questions, reshuffle many of the current heated arguments, and, crucially, help us get the spread of COVID-19 under control.

  •  It's not always the restrictiveness of the rules, but whether they target the right dangers.

  • Could we get back to a much more normal life by focusing on limiting the conditions for super-spreading events, aggressively engaging in cluster-busting, and deploying cheap, rapid mass tests-that is, once we get our case numbers down to low enough numbers to carry out such a strategy?

Check it out at that link above.

