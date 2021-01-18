(Not FX) - The FBI is vetting National Guard troops in DC due to fears of aninsider attack

AP with the report on US defense officials saying they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

And thus the FBI is to vet all of 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches. So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn't flagged any issues.







