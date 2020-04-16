(Not FX) Tour de France postponed, will take place 29 August to 20 September this year

Some good news from France and the International Cycling Union (UCI)

Also:
  • Giro d'Italia will take place after the UCI Worlds and will be followed by the Vuelta Ciclista a Espana


