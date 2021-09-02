No let-up in the euro: New highs in the fifth straight day of gains

Hardly a tick lower today





The euro has touched a new high on the day at 1.1874 in the fifth straight day of gains.





The intraday price action today is impressive and might underscore position squaring ahead of non-farm payrolls. Selling the euro has been a popular trade and shorts face the double risk of a weak non-farm payrolls report and taper signals from the ECB.





On the economic side, US data has been consistently missing the mark while European numbers have positively surprised.





Further, bund-Treasury spreads have narrowed this week, though both are quiet today.





Technically, it's been a n impressive move but will soon run into the late-July highs. A weak US jobs report would be a catalyst for a break higher but I think you have to wait for it rather than trying to front-run because with the euro up at these levels, risks are undoubtedly two-sided.





