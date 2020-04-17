Not so 'risk on' in FX: The yen is the top performer this week, the kiwi lagged
Bonds also not sending positive signals
US stocks are higher today and up on the week but the FX and bond market isn't sending the same signal. US 5-year note yields matched the March low this week at just 0.32%. In FX, the weekly leaderboard looks like this:
Looking at the NZD/JPY chart, what stands out is that even with the weakness this week, it only covers a portion of the gain last week. In the bigger picture, we're in a retracement phase but have stalled out at the 50% area or at the August low, which is now resistance.