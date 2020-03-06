No sugarcoating here: This was one of the worst meetings I've seen ever
Iranian oil minister
The Iranian oil minister is not mincing or sugarcoating words on his opinion of the failed OPEC+ meeting.
He said:
- This is one of the worst meetings I've seen in the history of OPEC
- There were 6 hours of private negotiations, but Russia and Saudi Arabia could not reach agreement
The price of WTI crude oil futures remains down $3.62 or 7.89% at $42.28. The good news is that it is back above the $42 level. Swing lows going back a couple years came in at $42-$42 and $42.32. The area remains a key level going forward