No sugarcoating here: This was one of the worst meetings I've seen ever

Iranian oil minister

The Iranian oil minister is not mincing or sugarcoating words on his opinion of the failed OPEC+ meeting.





He said:

This is one of the worst meetings I've seen in the history of OPEC

There were 6 hours of private negotiations, but Russia and Saudi Arabia could not reach agreement







The price of WTI crude oil futures remains down $3.62 or 7.89% at $42.28. The good news is that it is back above the $42 level. Swing lows going back a couple years came in at $42-$42 and $42.32. The area remains a key level going forward

Telling it like it is....