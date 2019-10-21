Note this for Thursday - US VP Pence to speak on China

US Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a policy speech on China on Thursday this week, October 24.

The topic is broad, encompassing reflecting on the US.-China relationship over the past year and looking at the future of the relationship.

Pence has often spoken quite hawkishly about China, but given the desperation for some sort of trade agreement that has become evident he might tone it down a little this time.





ps. over the weekend US President Trump said he expects a deal to be signed "quite easily" by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings taking place in Chile on November 16 and 17 - President Xi and Trump will both be there.











