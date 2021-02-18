Novavax has announced it will provide 1.1 bn doses of its Covid-19 vaccine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is a memorandum of understanding ... I can't see any date for manufacture and distribution as yet

  • to provide 1.1 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to COVAX
  • effort to make the vaccine available worldwide
  •  Novavax expects to provide doses for high-income markets
  • the Serum Institute  of India will manufacture doses for other countries
Adding:
  • Novavax has not yet been given emergency authorizations for its vaccine
  • phase 3 trial shows its vaccine efficacy 89.3% 9which is not far from that for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
  • Novavax has a deal with the US government to provide 100 million doses

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose