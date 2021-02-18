Novavax has announced it will provide 1.1 bn doses of its Covid-19 vaccine
This is a memorandum of understanding ... I can't see any date for manufacture and distribution as yet
- to provide 1.1 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to COVAX
- effort to make the vaccine available worldwide
- Novavax expects to provide doses for high-income markets
- the Serum Institute of India will manufacture doses for other countries
Adding:
- Novavax has not yet been given emergency authorizations for its vaccine
- phase 3 trial shows its vaccine efficacy 89.3% 9which is not far from that for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
- Novavax has a deal with the US government to provide 100 million doses