Novavax may have a 'game changer' COVID-19 vaccine on its hands
The Wall Street Journal with the report
The Novavax vaccine, it says, offers key possible advantages over its competitors:
- early data suggest the Novavax shot may be one of the first shown to stem asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus
- and also potentially provide longer-lasting protection
Its a 2 shot vaccine. Approval still appears a couple of months away.
Here is the link for more, its the WSJ so may be gated.
An interesting read but the firm has clearly lost first-mover advantage and by the time it gets approval, then into distribution, it might well be too late?