Novavax may have a 'game changer' COVID-19 vaccine on its hands

The Wall Street Journal with the report

The Novavax vaccine, it says, offers key possible advantages over its competitors:

early data suggest the Novavax shot may be one of the first shown to stem asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus

and also potentially provide longer-lasting protection

Its a 2 shot vaccine. Approval still appears a couple of months away.





---

An interesting read but the firm has clearly lost first-mover advantage and by the time it gets approval, then into distribution, it might well be too late?







