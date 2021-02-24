Novavax may have a 'game changer' COVID-19 vaccine on its hands

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Wall Street Journal with the report 

The Novavax vaccine, it says, offers key possible advantages over its competitors:
  • early data suggest the Novavax shot may be one of the first shown to stem asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus
  • and also potentially provide longer-lasting protection
Its a 2 shot vaccine. Approval still appears a couple of months away.

Here is the link for more, its the WSJ so may be gated.
---
An interesting read but the firm has clearly lost first-mover advantage and by the time it gets approval, then into distribution, it might well be too late? 

