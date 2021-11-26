Novavax onto tackling the variant
Another vaccine manufacturer on the case
- Novavax (NVAX) has already initiated development of a new recombinant spike protein based on the known genetic sequence of the new variant.
- They believe that their vaccine is likely to provide protection against the new variant
- will have new recombinant spike proton based on known genetic sequence of new variant ready for testing & manufacturing within the next few weeks
JnJ, AstraZeneca already on the case. Now Novavax joins the fight.