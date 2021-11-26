Novavax onto tackling the variant

Novavax (NVAX) has already initiated development of a new recombinant spike protein based on the known genetic sequence of the new variant.

They believe that their vaccine is likely to provide protection against the new variant

will have new recombinant spike proton based on known genetic sequence of new variant ready for testing & manufacturing within the next few weeks

JnJ, AstraZeneca already on the case. Now Novavax joins the fight.








