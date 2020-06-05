Novavax wins a US contract for a coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine

US company Novavax is one in the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19

Reports the US Department of Defense have granted the company a contract as part of the development





Background to this is that Novavax was one of the first vaccine developers to announce a candidate for the coronavirus.

company has said it aims to produce 100 million doses by the end of the year

Novavax began clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia in May.

Initial results from those trials are expected in July.





