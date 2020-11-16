November Empire Fed +6.3 vs +13.5 expected

Details:

new orders index 3.7 vs. 12.3 last month

shipments 6.3 vs. 17.8 last month

number of employees 9.4 vs. 7.2 last month

average workweek 4.8 vs. 16.1 last month

unfilled orders -11.9 vs. -6.6 last month

prices paid 46.4 vs. 27.8 last month

prices receives 23.2 vs. 5.3 last month

inventories -8.6 vs. -14.6 last month

six-month index 33.6 vs 32.8

This isn't a big red flag but this is the first manufacturing data point of the month and it shows some unexpected softness, particularly in orders. The worry would be that the pull-forward and pandemic sales are starting to fade but it's way too premature to worry about that.

