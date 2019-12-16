November Empire Fed +3.5 vs +4.0 expected

Prior was +2.9

New orders +2.6 vs +5.5 prior

Prices paid +15.2 vs +20.5 prior

Employment +10.4 vs +10.4 prior

Six-month business conditions +29.8 vs +19.4 prior

The overall numbers are steady and the fall in new orders is a bit disappointing but the six-month conditions index is a better sign. But if your belief is that economic data has bottomed and is beginning to turn up, you're not going to find a lot of supporting evidence here.

