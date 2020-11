Prior was 32.3

Full report



New orders +37.9 vs +42.6 prior

Shipments 24.9 vs 44.9 prior

Employment +27.2 vs +12.7 prior

Prices paid +38.9 vs +28.5 prior

Future index +44.3 vs +62.7 prior

Details:

The Empire Fed was at 6.5 vs 13.5 expected at the start of the week, so there was likely some negative bias in the consensus today.