Now the UK is out France ramps up efforts to take 200bn daily clearing away from London

French finance ministry and Bank of France officials have told financial sector representatives that moving euro clearing away from London s now a "priority"

Want to move euro derivatives away from London to the European Union

To reduce the risk of a potential move from the US financial industry to grab it

A London Stock Exchange unit (LCH) clears more than $200 billion in euro denominated derivatives daily for customers in the EU

Clears more than 90% of euro interest rate swaps globally





Info via Reuters, the wire citing unnamed sources







