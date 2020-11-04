Now the waiting game begins

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The states remaining will be slow to count

Arizona gave Biden a much-needed lifeline and now it's going to come down Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

If you were anticipating a Biden landslide (I was) it would be over now. Instead, Trump has outperformed the polls. But he needs to outperform them by a fair margin. He has struggled in cities and suburbs so that's what it will come down to. Even North Carolina is still nominally in play. Tallies show Trump up 50-48.7% but Nate Cohn at the New York Times reports that some of the votes have been double-counted. That could tighten it enough for the late-arriving mail-in ballots to matter.

Markets have quieted but they won't like the waiting game for hours -- and it could be days.  Michigan says it needs until Friday, Pennsylvania could be just as long. Wisconsin tomorrow morning at the earliest.

