NSW Premier to announce a loosening of restrictions for the fully vaxxed later this week
For those who have had the two vaccination shots, some easing of restrictions is expected.
New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian to make an announcement Thursday or Friday local time.
Announcing some tangible reward for being fully vaxxed will be intended as a carrot to encourage people to get vaccinated.
Earlier news re coronavirus in Oz and NZ:
- New Zealand reports 41 new cases of COVID-19
- Another 750+ new cases for Sydney / NSW (Australia's largest population city and state)
- Australia's 2nd largest population state reports a lower new case count than yesterday