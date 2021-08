NSW recorded 207 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

NSW authorities add:

105 are linked to a known case or cluster

Eighty-nine cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 21 cases were in isolation for part of their infectious period.

Fifty-one cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 46 cases remains under investigation.

Reported on:

Friday 170

Saturday 210

Sunday 239

And 207 just now.





We have all become accustomed to the 'weekend dip' ... if this holds (the trend is your friend), tomorrow is going to be an ugly number.





The RBA sets policy tomorrow:

RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 2 August 2021 - preview The infections background is not good: