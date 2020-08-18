Nvidia earnings on Wednesday. What to expect?
Stock is down before the earnings release on Wednesday
Nvidia will release their 2nd quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday. The chipmaker is expected to see earnings rise to $1.97 from last year's $1.24 on revenues of $3.7 billion vs. $2.6 billion a year ago. The adjusted gross margins are expected to rise to 61.9% from 60.1% in 2020.
Nvidia has been riding the surging wave of gameplaying as a result of the coronavirus
Nvidia shares are are currently trading down around -0.68% at $490.13. Its shares are up 108.27% year to date and up 186% going back a year ago.
* CORRECTION: Earnings will be released tomorrow- not today. My mistake..Sometimes the days become a blur.