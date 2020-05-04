NY deaths down to 226 versus 280 yesterday

New Hospitalizations lower too









The NY coronavirus numbers are being released with total hospitalizations lower and deaths also moving lower





226 new virus deaths in New York. That compares to 280 on May 2 and 299 on May 1



new hospitalizations and 700 range which is down from 900



New York reports 2538 new coronavirus cases. Lowest since mid him him March







New Jersey governor has announced that the schools will be closed through the academic year and that the students will continue distance learning

In other coronavirus news coming out: