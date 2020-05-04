NY deaths down to 226 versus 280 yesterday
New Hospitalizations lower too
The NY coronavirus numbers are being released with total hospitalizations lower and deaths also moving lower
- 226 new virus deaths in New York. That compares to 280 on May 2 and 299 on May 1
- new hospitalizations and 700 range which is down from 900
- New York reports 2538 new coronavirus cases. Lowest since mid him him March
In other coronavirus news coming out:
- New Jersey governor has announced that the schools will be closed through the academic year and that the students will continue distance learning