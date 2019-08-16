NY Fed GDP Nowcast rises to 1.82% from 1.58% last week

Reported earlier today

Somehow, I missed the release of the weekly NY Fed GDP Nowcast for 3Q growth.





In the current week, the index rose from 1.58% to 1.82%. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast also rose this week from 1.9% to 2.2%.





The low is the table showing the impact of the releases that influence their GDP model. Building permits added 0.21% and Retail sales and food services contributed +0.11%. The biggest negative was from capacity utilization at -0.10%. Housing starts subtracted -0.09%.









