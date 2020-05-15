NY Fed purchases next week will be $30B. Down from $35B this week
Keeps the steady move down. $6B per day
The NY Fed has announced that they will purchase a total of $30B of issues next week as part of the QE program. That is down from $35B this week. The daily buy would $6B.
The Fed has been whittling down the purchases by $5B per week.
- 0-2.25 years, $9.5B vs $11B last week
- 2.25-4.5 year, $6B vs $7B last week
- 4.5-7 year, $4.5B vs $5B last week
- 7-20 year, $3B vs $4B last week
- 20-30 year, $4B vs $5B last week
- Tips 1-7.5 years, $1.5B vs $1.75B last week
- Tips 7.5-30 year, $1.5B to $1.75B last week