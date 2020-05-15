NY Fed purchases next week will be $30B. Down from $35B this week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Keeps the steady move down.  $6B per day

The NY Fed has announced that they will purchase a total of $30B of issues next week as part of the QE program. That is down from $35B this week.    The daily buy would $6B.

The Fed has been whittling down the purchases by $5B per week.  

  • 0-2.25 years, $9.5B vs $11B last week
  • 2.25-4.5 year, $6B vs $7B last week
  • 4.5-7 year, $4.5B vs $5B last week
  • 7-20 year, $3B vs $4B last week
  • 20-30 year, $4B vs $5B last week
  • Tips 1-7.5 years, $1.5B vs $1.75B last week
  • Tips 7.5-30 year, $1.5B to $1.75B last week
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose