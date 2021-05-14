NY Fed Q2 GDP Nowcast 4.90% vs 5.07% last week

The latest GDP tracker

Q2 is going to be a tough quarter to forecast because of reopening bottlenecks and inventory troubles but the latest model from the NY Fed puts it at 4.9% from 5.07% a week ago.





"Negative impacts from advanced retail sales, industrial production, and capacity utilization data accounted for most of the decrease," they wrote.









It's more than two months before we get the first look at Q2. The range of possibilities remains extremely wide.