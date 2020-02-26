NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 27 possible virus cases explored, all came back negative
One possible virus cases still pending
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now saying:
- 27 possible virus cases explored, all came back negative
- one possible virus case to pending
- he expects eventual case of virus in state
- state preparing for virus, no need for undue fear
Meanwhile the press conference in Nassau County is saying there are 83 cases, but no positives for the coronavirus.
The run back to the upside is on the back of the latest headlines.