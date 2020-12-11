NY Gov. Cuomo: NYC indoor dining will close Monday

Restrictions going in place for New York City indoor dining

The NY Gov. Cuomo has announced that starting Monday New York City indoor dining will close. Outdoor dining and takeout will continue. This is a blow to restaurant industry of course.





Cuomo also said that 74% of the new cases are being spread in houses. Not sure the number is truly reflective of what actually happens. For example, go to a restaurant, or gym or some other place. Then go to friends home and she gets covid. You both end up knowing you have covid, but the spread started at the gym or restaurant.



The point is, saying to create a very small bubble and ride out the storm until the vaccine kicks in.





Anyway, outside dining.... Not likely.







