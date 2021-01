State and local government under fiscal pressure

NY Gov. Cuomo is proposing to raise the top income tax rate to 10.86% from 8.82%.





Doing so would increase the city and state tax rate to 14.7%. He adds that the proposal will be reversed if a federal government approves relief payments as proposed by the Biden administration. The bogey for the governor is to receive 15 billion in aid. If done, the tax increase would be withdrawn.