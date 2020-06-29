NY Governor Cuomo says will make decision by Wed on indoor dining

New York slowing the reopening

The latest numbers from New York continue to be encouraging, with cases rising just 0.1% compared to the 7-day average of 0.2%.





Still, that's 391 new cases and we've seen even small numbers quickly magnify, especially when social distancing is relaxed.





Governor Cuomo is warning that there is some lack of compliance on social distancing and he may pause reopening plans. Specifically, he's worried about restaurants. Like others, he's warning that indoor spaces with air conditioning appear to be a strong vector.





You have to worry that the restaurant and bar industry will be closed (at least indoors) until there is a vaccine.

