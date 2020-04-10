NY Governor Press conference: Change in ICU is negative for the first time

Near Gov. Cuomo has his daily coronavirus press conference









Yesterday's report



Number of lives lost 777 versus 799 yesterday



total deaths 7844 deaths



change in ICU admissions is negative for the 1st time at -17 versus 84 yesterday.



Total hospitalizations 290 versus 200 yesterday



New York is flattening the curve



reopening will be gradual, will rely on testing



New York reports 170,512 total virus cases up from 159,937



Good news from ICU and hospitalizations as well (see hospitalization trends below). The death toll is rising as a result of the delay from the ICU/hospitalization time lag, but should decline if the trends in ICU and hospitalizations continue.





The unknown is what happens if there is a reopening? Do the numbers start to increase again?







