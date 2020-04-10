NY Governor Press conference: Change in ICU is negative for the first time
Near Gov. Cuomo has his daily coronavirus press conference
- Yesterday's report
- Number of lives lost 777 versus 799 yesterday
- total deaths 7844 deaths
- change in ICU admissions is negative for the 1st time at -17 versus 84 yesterday.
- Total hospitalizations 290 versus 200 yesterday
- New York is flattening the curve
- reopening will be gradual, will rely on testing
- New York reports 170,512 total virus cases up from 159,937
Good news from ICU and hospitalizations as well (see hospitalization trends below). The death toll is rising as a result of the delay from the ICU/hospitalization time lag, but should decline if the trends in ICU and hospitalizations continue.
The unknown is what happens if there is a reopening? Do the numbers start to increase again?