NY Governor Press conference: Change in ICU is negative for the first time

Near Gov. Cuomo has his daily coronavirus press conference


Total ICU admissions
  • Yesterday's report
  • Number of lives lost 777 versus 799 yesterday
  • total deaths 7844 deaths
  • change in ICU admissions is negative for the 1st time at -17 versus 84 yesterday.
  • Total hospitalizations 290 versus 200 yesterday
  • New York is flattening the curve
  • reopening will be gradual, will rely on testing
  • New York reports 170,512 total virus cases up from 159,937
Good news from ICU and hospitalizations as well (see hospitalization trends below).  The death toll is rising as a result of the delay from the ICU/hospitalization time lag, but should decline if the trends in ICU and hospitalizations continue.  

The unknown is what happens if there is a reopening?  Do the numbers start to increase again?

Total hospitalizations
