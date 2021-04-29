NY mayor de Blasio: New York City to 'fully reopen' on 1 July

de Blasio says New York is "ready to come back, and come back strong"

New York yesterday announced that it will allow walk-ins at state vaccine sites and that given the vaccination progress in the US, it is plausible to anticipate a meaningful economic reopening going into the summer.

There is still a few months to go and with timelines like these, it is definitely a play-by-ear situation so we'll see how things go in the coming weeks when they plan to ease some restrictions ahead of the big reopening later in July.
