NY State AG: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
Cuomo sexual-harassment
The New York Atty. Gen. releases its report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexual-harassment case
- Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
- Cuomo office rife with fear, intimidation
- Cuomo team retaliated against ex-employees
- the report alleges at home of violated federal and state laws while creating a climate of fear in the workplace
The five month investigation increases the potential for impeachment proceedings against the governor. Gov. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.