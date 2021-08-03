NY State AG: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Cuomo sexual-harassment

The New York Atty. Gen. releases its report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexual-harassment case
  • Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
  • Cuomo office rife with fear, intimidation
  • Cuomo team retaliated against ex-employees
  • the report alleges at home of violated federal and state laws while creating a climate of fear in the workplace
The five month investigation increases the potential for impeachment proceedings against the governor. Gov. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose