NY Times reports the US is planning a series of covert strikes on Russian networks
Not so covert now of course its in the NYT, right?
In brief:
- Biden administration plans to begin retaliating against Russia for the large-scale hacking of American government agencies and corporations discovered late last yea
- first major move is expected over the next three weeks
- a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks that are intended to be evident to President Vladimir V. Putin and his intelligence services and military but not to the wider world
- US officials said the strikes would be combined with some kind of economic sanctions ... and an executive order from Mr. Biden to accelerate the hardening of US federal government networks