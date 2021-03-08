NY Times reports the US is planning a series of covert strikes on Russian networks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Not so covert now of course its in the NYT, right?

In brief:
  • Biden administration plans to begin retaliating against Russia for the large-scale hacking of American government agencies and corporations discovered late last yea
  • first major move is expected over the next three weeks
  •  a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks that are intended to be evident to President Vladimir V. Putin and his intelligence services and military but not to the wider world
  • US officials said the strikes would be combined with some kind of economic sanctions ... and an executive order from Mr. Biden to accelerate the hardening of US federal government networks
