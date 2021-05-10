NYC to give away tickets, other incentives to get covid vaccine as rates of distribution slows

Public libraries to open

As the Covid vaccinations in the US slow, and reach a saturation point, getting those that are still not vaccinated becomes more difficult. In my community, you can walk into a grocery stores pharmacy department and get vaccinated, but my inspection over the weekend showed there were no lines to do so.





This is leading to other ideas to get the hold outs vaccinated. At some sporting events, teams have vaccinated areas where less social distancing is required. In Minnesota there are mobile units going to bars and offering free beer for new vaccinations. NYC is announcing the will look to give away tickets to events and use other incentives to get more people vaccinated.





IN the US About 45.8% of people in the US have received at least one COVID-19 shot. About 34.4% of people are fully vaccinated.





Below is a look at the state by state statistics in the US. Massachusetts has the highest vaccination rate at 60%. The lowest are Mississippi and Alabama at 32% and 34%.













Going back to offices could give a boost. They may not explicitly look to require workers to get vaccinated, but they could pressure them by requiring them to report, but keeping them segregated.





A number of universities are requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to on campus schooling.





Needless to say, it is a tough nut to crack and I am sure there will be a lot of push back (Fox's Tucker Carlson is on his own mission to stop vaccinations) . However, economically it still remains one of the largest risks for the economy.

What might increase the rates?