NYSE is considering reverting to its original plan to delist the share of China telcos

Debacle gets worse.

The story so far is that Trump issued an executive order banning American entities from investing in firms controlled by the Chinese military. Trump issued the order in November 2020.





The EO prompted the NYSE to say it was going to delist the shares of 3 huge Chinese telcos:

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) plans to delist China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom However, the US Treasury Department issued a 'clarification' of the order (more than 6 weeks later .... joke) saying the order did not mean US entities had to offload their currently held shares:

US Treasury clarifies EO on Chinese 'military-controlled' firms - no divestment required Which was then followed by the NYSE reversing their delisting decision:

But wait, there's more .... then Munchy had a whine:

And here we are with the headline to this post.





Adult supervision of US markets will recommence from January 20.