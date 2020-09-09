NZ - ANZ preliminary business confidence (September) -26.0 (prior -41.8)

New Zealand ANZ business survey for September, preliminary

Business Confidence -26.0 vs. prior -41.8

Activity Outlook -9.9 vs. prior -17.5

ANZ express some optimism on the results:

The preliminary September read of the ANZ Business Outlook suggests firms are largely looking through the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community.

Many activity indicators are at their highest levels since February, but are still well down compared to pre-COVID days.



