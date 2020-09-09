NZ - ANZ preliminary business confidence (September) -26.0 (prior -41.8)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand ANZ business survey for September, preliminary

  • Business Confidence -26.0 vs. prior -41.8
  • Activity Outlook -9.9 vs. prior -17.5
ANZ express some optimism on the results:
  • The preliminary September read of the ANZ Business Outlook suggests firms are largely looking through the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community.
  • Many activity indicators are at their highest levels since February, but are still well down compared to pre-COVID days.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose