NZ April business confidence -66.6
New Zealand ANZ business survey for April, final
The preliminary is here: New Zealand - ANZ preliminary business confidence for April: -73.1
ANZ highlight the report 'Key points'
- Results for the full month of April were slightly less bleak than the early month results released on the 8th .
- Compared to March, April headline business confidence fell a further 3 points to -67%, but this was a small improvement versus the preliminary April read of -73%.
- A net 55% of firms expect weaker activity for their own business, awfully weak, but again, higher than the preliminary April data (-61%).
- Retail sector own activity is the weakest at -67%, with construction at -58%.
- Expected profitability, investment and employment intentions, while all deeply negative, saw small bounces from early April. A net 51% of firms intend to lay off staff, with remarkably even results across sectors.
- Inflation expectations also bounced to 1.46%, still well short of the 2% target midpoint but an improvement on the 1.28% level in the preliminary data.
Meanwhile the NZD has taken a little hit on comments from Trump earlier:
- US President Trump interview: Trade deal with China has been upset very badly
- Trump's harsh words on China impacting 'risk' trade lower