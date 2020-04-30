NZ April business confidence -66.6

New Zealand ANZ business survey for April, final





ANZ highlight the report 'Key points'

Results for the full month of April were slightly less bleak than the early month results released on the 8th . 

Compared to March, April headline business confidence fell a further 3 points to -67%, but this was a small improvement versus the preliminary April read of -73%.

fell a further 3 points to -67%, but this was a small improvement versus the preliminary April read of -73%. A net 55% of firms expect weaker activity for their own business, awfully weak, but again, higher than the preliminary April data (-61%). 

for their own business, awfully weak, but again, higher than the preliminary April data (-61%).  Retail sector own activity is the weakest at -67%, with construction at -58%. 

Expected profitability, investment and employment intentions, while all deeply negative, saw small bounces from early April. A net 51% of firms intend to lay off staff, with remarkably even results across sectors. 

Inflation expectations also bounced to 1.46%, still well short of the 2% target midpoint but an improvement on the 1.28% level in the preliminary data.







Meanwhile the NZD has taken a little hit on comments from Trump earlier:



