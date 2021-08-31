NZ August Business Confidence -14.2% (prior -3.8) Activity Outlook 19.2% (prior 26.3)

26.3

Some of the summary comments from ANZ on the report:

The inevitable lockdown impact is clear. But it's worth noting that many activity indicators, including own activity and investment intentions, were easing (from high levels) before lockdown.

Employment intentions are so far looking robust, but time will tell.

Inflation pressures remain intense .

ANZ intend to begin publishing preliminary figures for this survey in the months ahead. They had discontinued doing so as the country seemed to have been done with lockdowns ... but, back to the flash reading ahead.





Background to this here: