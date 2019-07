Building permits last month 13.2%

The June building permits for New Zealand came in at -3.9$ versus 13.2% last month.







As the chart above shows , the release can be quite volatile with a sawtooth pattern.

The 3 month average is 0.6%, while the six month average is 1.5%. So I guess the recent data is positive. The 3 month average did dip to -7.9% in April.