NZ business confidence (preliminary) for March 0.0 (prior 7.0)
New Zealand ANZ business survey for March, preliminaryBusiness Confidence drops to zero
- prior 7.0
- prior 21.3
(In brief) ANZ commentary:
- preliminary ANZ Business Outlook data for March was a mixed bag
- employment intentions up 5 points
- capacity utilisation up 2 points
- Investment intentions were little changed
- Expected costs rose 2 points to a net 74% expecting higher costs ahead
- Firms are intending to pass the costs on where possible, with a net 49% of firms intending to raise their prices, up 3%pts.
- inflation expectations lifted too, from 1.76% to 1.95%, pretty much at the 2% RBNZ CPI target midpoint