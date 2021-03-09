NZ business confidence (preliminary) for March 0.0 (prior 7.0)

New Zealand ANZ business survey for March, preliminary 

Business Confidence drops to zero
  • prior 7.0
Activity Outlook 17.4 
  • prior 21.3
(In brief) ANZ commentary:
  • preliminary ANZ Business Outlook data for March was a mixed bag
  • employment intentions up 5 points
  • capacity utilisation up 2 points
  • Investment intentions were little changed
  • Expected costs rose 2 points to a net 74% expecting higher costs ahead
  •  Firms are intending to pass the costs on where possible, with a net 49% of firms intending to raise their prices, up 3%pts. 
  • inflation expectations lifted too, from 1.76% to 1.95%, pretty much at the 2% RBNZ CPI target midpoint



