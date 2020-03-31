NZ Business Confidence (March) : -63.5 (prior -19.4)

New Zealand - ANZ business survey for March

  • Business Confidence: absolutely smashed, down to -63.5 vs. prior -19.4
  • Activity Outlook:-26.7  vs.  prior 12.0
ANZ comments:
  • It's grim. 
  • Confidence and activity measures plummeted 
  • Responses in the second half of the month strongly suggest next month will be even worse
  • We are on a very steep slide indeed. 

More:
  • Retail sector own activity collapsed 56 points from +15 to -41. 
  • Services and construction also plummeted by more than 40 points. 
  • Expected profitability, investment and employment intentions fell sharply. 
  • A net 23% of firms intend on laying off staff, including a net 35% of retailers. Inflation expectations dropped another 38bp to 1.51%, the lowest in 3 years.
  
