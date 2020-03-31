NZ Business Confidence (March) : -63.5 (prior -19.4)

New Zealand - ANZ business survey for March

Business Confidence: absolutely smashed, down to -63.5 vs. prior -19.4

Activity Outlook:-26.7 vs. prior 12.0 ANZ comments: ANZ comments:

It's grim.

Confidence and activity measures plummeted

Responses in the second half of the month strongly suggest next month will be even worse

We are on a very steep slide indeed.







More:

Retail sector own activity collapsed 56 points from +15 to -41.

Services and construction also plummeted by more than 40 points.

Expected profitability, investment and employment intentions fell sharply.

A net 23% of firms intend on laying off staff, including a net 35% of retailers. Inflation expectations dropped another 38bp to 1.51%, the lowest in 3 years.



