NZ Business Confidence June (preliminary) -33.0 (from prior -41.8)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand ANZ business survey for June. preliminary look at the data for the current month. 

Business Confidence -33.0
  • prior -41.8
Activity Outlook -29.1
  • prior -38.7
ANZ comments, in brief: 

All forward-looking activity indicators lifted from May levels 
  • but they remain extremely weak
Nearly half of firms report having fewer staff than a year ago.

there's a huge tourism-shaped hole in our economy. The hardest-hit sectors - accommodation, hospitality, retail - are the biggest employers, and the resulting unemployment will have unpleasant feedback loops. People will feel comfortable going into a shop or restaurant - that's a huge win - but whether they'll feel comfortable spending money is another question again.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose