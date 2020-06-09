NZ Business Confidence June (preliminary) -33.0 (from prior -41.8)

New Zealand ANZ business survey for June. preliminary look at the data for the current month.

Business Confidence -33.0



prior -41.8

Activity Outlook -29.1

prior -38.7

ANZ comments, in brief:





All forward-looking activity indicators lifted from May levels

but they remain extremely weak

Nearly half of firms report having fewer staff than a year ago.





there's a huge tourism-shaped hole in our economy. The hardest-hit sectors - accommodation, hospitality, retail - are the biggest employers, and the resulting unemployment will have unpleasant feedback loops. People will feel comfortable going into a shop or restaurant - that's a huge win - but whether they'll feel comfortable spending money is another question again.

