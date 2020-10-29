NZ business confidence (October, final) -15.7

New Zealand ANZ business survey for October, final

Business Confidence -15.7, not as strong as the prelim figure had it but improved over September.

Activity Outlook 4.7



Flash and prior numbers here: New Zealand ANZ Oct prelim business confidence -14.5 vs -28.5 prior ANZ's key point summary: ANZ's key point summary:

Headline business confidence, at -15.7%, was 1 point lower than the early month read, while own activity was 1 point higher, at +4.7%. Investment and employment intentions and profit expectations were also broadly stable.

In bigger moves, export intentions slipped 5 points from the preliminary read.

read. Construction is the most optimistic sector; agriculture and retail the least.











