NZ business confidence (October, final) -15.7

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

New Zealand ANZ business survey for October, final 

Business Confidence -15.7, not as strong as the prelim figure had it but improved over September. 
  • Activity Outlook 4.7

ANZ's key point summary:
  • Headline business confidence, at -15.7%, was 1 point lower than the early month read, while own activity was 1 point higher, at +4.7%. Investment and employment intentions and profit expectations were also broadly stable.
  • In bigger moves, export intentions slipped 5 points from the preliminary read.
  • Construction is the most optimistic sector; agriculture and retail the least.



