NZ business sentiment for Q4 2020 improving - strong construction demand a key driver

New Zealand data - the latest NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO

Some of the key points made by NZIER from the survey data:

net 16 percent of businesses expect a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months, on a seasonally adjusted basis – lower than the 38 percent in the previous quarter, and well below the 68 percent of businesses feeling pessimistic in March 2020.

firms’ own trading activity, a net 1 percent reported reduced demand on a seasonally adjusted basis. This measure suggests a rebound in annual GDP growth to around 2 percent at the end of 2020 from the lockdown lows in mid-2020. More: building sector remains the most optimistic of the sectors

sentiment in the other sectors improved

businesses are generally still cautious about general economic conditions ahead

Demand has improved in most of the other sectors

firms are still finding it difficult to pass on rising costs by raising prices, weighing on firm profitability

net 15 percent of firms are planning to increase headcount in the next quarter

net 10 percent of firms are looking to invest in plant and machinery ---

As you can see, NZD little changed.











