NZ - BusinessNZ Manufacturing PMI for December drops to 49.3 (prior 51.4)
NZ data, PMI back into contraction and the lowest since Sep of last year.
BusinessNZ's executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard
- "The manufacturing sector averaged 50.9 over 2019, compared with 53.8 for 2018 and 56.2 for 2017. While the first half of the year managed to just keep its head above water, the second half saw four of the six months in contraction."
BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert
- "the December result was disappointing. After a couple of months flirting with positivity, the PMI dipped back just below the breakeven line again"