NZ CPI Q2 2021 1.3% q/q (vs. expected 0.8%) and 3.3% y/y (vs. expected 2.8%)
New Zealand inflation data for Q2 2021 ... so hot right now ....
- CPI surged past expectations, at 1.3% q/q (expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%)
- CPI 3.3% y/y (expected 2.8% y/y, prior 1.5%)
This is an important piece of data for the RBNZ as posted yesterday:
And, yet to come, at 0300 GMT the Reserve Bank of New Zealand releases their own preferred core inflation measure.
- 'Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Gauge', the Q1 was 1.9% y/y (see pic below)
- The RBNZ target band for core inflation is 1-3%