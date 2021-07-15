NZ CPI Q2 2021 1.3% q/q (vs. expected 0.8%) and 3.3% y/y (vs. expected 2.8%)

CPI surged past expectations, at 1.3% q/q (expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%)

CPI 3.3% y/y (expected 2.8% y/y, prior 1.5%)

NZD/USD was marked higher, some brokers as high 0.7030 (over). Like other DM central banks the RBNZ has a dual mandate, the second leg is employment and the latest official data for that is not until August 4 (see below for more on this). Market pricing is already rising for an August 15 (the next RBZ meeting) hike well ahead of that. This data today is cementing it further.