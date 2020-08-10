NZ data - ANZ Truckometer for July, Heavy Traffic index: +2.7% m/m (prior +14.5%)
ANZ's New Zealand traffic survey used as a proxy for economic growth.
Truckometer for July,
- Heavy Traffic index: +2.7% m/m (prior +15.3%, revised up from 14.5%)
- Light traffic index +5.6% m/m
ANZ comments:
- NZ is back in business
- a slight overhsoot after the lockdown drop
- gain is encouraging, too early to determine a trend, 'may give up its overshoot in coming months'
- the data highlights how lightly NZ has gotten off in terms of disruption to everyday life for most people