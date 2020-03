Tracks prices for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

+0.6% y/y (fropm 5.6% in January - revised figure)

ANZ say the virus outbreak in China is only partilly captured in the month's results - which is code for further fal;l;s to come





In NZD terms (which is what matters to local producers in NZ)

+0.9% m/m

+7.1% y/y

reflecting the weaker NZD