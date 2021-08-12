NZ data - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for July: 62.6 (prior 60.7)

Strongly in expansion, another indicator of the rebounding NZ economy.

the second highest result on record (March 2021 the highest at 63.6)





BusinessNZ's executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard (in summary from longer remarks):

Employment (58.3) recorded its highest ever result over the history of the survey

the increasingly tight labour market was mentioned by many manufacturers who provided negative comments. Supply chain issues and raw material costs were also outlined as problematic

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert:

while New Zealand's PMI is doing exceptionally well, we are also conscious of the headwinds happening for global manufacturing. This is on account of the resurgence of COVID19 in its delta strain





Reminder, Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike is expected next week (August 18), then another two later in the year.