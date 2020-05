New Zealand trade balance for April $ NZ-2496m 12mth YTD

expected 1235m NZD , prior 672m NZD

Exports 5.269bn NZ dollars

expected 5.3bn NZD, prior 5.87bn NZD

Imports 3.99 bn NZD

vs, expected 4.00bn NZD, prior 5.14bn NZD





Exports and imports both down on the month due to the nationwide shut down in response to the COVID-19 outbreak







April surplus of 1267m, largest ever due to the slide in imports