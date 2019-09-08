NZ data - Manufacturing activity and sales volume both fall in Q2

Data from New Zealand for Q2 Manufacturing Sales: -0.7% q/q



previous was 1.0%



Manufacturing volumes: -2.7% q/q

prior 2.0%

Led by lower meat and dairy manufacturing





Stats NZ highlight the positives rather than the falls:

The volume of dairy and meat product manufacturing fell 8.2 percent in value after a 10.7 percent rise in March 2019, when adjusted for seasonal effects.

"This fall comes off the back of a robust March quarter, where meat and dairy product manufacturing had the highest percentage rise since the December 2013 quarter," business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.





