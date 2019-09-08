NZ data - Manufacturing activity and sales volume both fall in Q2
Data from New Zealand for Q2 Manufacturing Sales: -0.7% q/q
- previous was 1.0%
Manufacturing volumes: -2.7% q/q
- prior 2.0%
Led by lower meat and dairy manufacturing
Stats NZ highlight the positives rather than the falls:
- The volume of dairy and meat product manufacturing fell 8.2 percent in value after a 10.7 percent rise in March 2019, when adjusted for seasonal effects.
- "This fall comes off the back of a robust March quarter, where meat and dairy product manufacturing had the highest percentage rise since the December 2013 quarter," business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.