NZ data - Manufacturing activity and sales volume both fall in Q2

Data from New Zealand for Q2 Manufacturing Sales:  -0.7% q/q

  • previous was 1.0%
Manufacturing volumes: -2.7% q/q  
  • prior 2.0%
Led by lower meat and dairy manufacturing

Stats NZ highlight the positives rather than the falls:
  • The volume of dairy and meat product manufacturing fell 8.2 percent in value after a 10.7 percent rise in March 2019, when adjusted for seasonal effects.
  • "This fall comes off the back of a robust March quarter, where meat and dairy product manufacturing had the highest percentage rise since the December 2013 quarter," business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said.

